Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $72,000 in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 30.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 628,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 146,623 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WLL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

NYSE:WLL opened at $1.62 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $147.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.75). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 266.24%. The company had revenue of $244.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

