Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $61,000 in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 950,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 203,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 74.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 180,507 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,816.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $592.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

