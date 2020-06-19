Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $39,000 in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,941 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Iamgold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Iamgold by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Iamgold Corp has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

