Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $31,000 in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRNE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 92,144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRNE. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

SRNE stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

