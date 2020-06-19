Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $90,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 283.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

