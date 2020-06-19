Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opko Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Opko Health from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,830,517 shares of company stock worth $4,465,609. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.