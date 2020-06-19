Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $49,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 850.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 55,878 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.