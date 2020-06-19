Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after buying an additional 367,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after buying an additional 7,908,826 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 9,756,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,479 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

