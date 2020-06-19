Two Sigma Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,391.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,234,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,604 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 460,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

