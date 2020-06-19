Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.65 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $377.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

