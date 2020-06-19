Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jupai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Jupai by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jupai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Jupai stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.35. Jupai Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

