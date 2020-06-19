Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BGC Partners by 1,979.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 977,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 930,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,997,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,965,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.86 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

