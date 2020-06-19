Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 76,340 Shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 556.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,340 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Moleculin Biotech were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Moleculin Biotech Inc has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MBRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Moleculin Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

