Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,978 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 752,988 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,444,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 286,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 321,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

