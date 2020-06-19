Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 432,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 197,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 58,649 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.06. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

