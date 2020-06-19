Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448,207 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

