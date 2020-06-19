Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 9,503,021 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,741 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,503,021 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HP were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,825,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,500,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in HP by 1,027.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956,663 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,272,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

