Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 499,502 Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,627 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 499,502 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of R1 RCM worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

R1 RCM stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. R1 RCM Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -572.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.52.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.