Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 477,559 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477,559 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.91% of Antares Pharma worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,566,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 125,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $473.50 million, a PE ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

