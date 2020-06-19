Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 294,338 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,338 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

