Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 18,291 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.21% of BRP worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $166,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BRP by 16.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 71.1% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.56. BRP Inc has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

