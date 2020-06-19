Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 176,970 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,970 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

