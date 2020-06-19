Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 170,207 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Varonis Systems worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $87.52 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

