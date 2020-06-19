Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 148,143 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

THC opened at $21.76 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

