Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 638.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 226,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 193,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAV stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 218.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

