Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of National Health Investors worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In other National Health Investors news, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

