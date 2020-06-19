Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.24% of LivePerson worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

In other LivePerson news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $260,998.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,149 shares of company stock worth $2,892,762 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

