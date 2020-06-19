Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 982 Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Arvinas worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arvinas by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arvinas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arvinas by 905.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arvinas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

ARVN stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. Arvinas Inc has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.82 per share, with a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,006.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

