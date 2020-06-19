Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 8,064 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

