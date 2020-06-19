Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 5,674 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.62% of NOW worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 672.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.12 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

