Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 116,788 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,788 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,521,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,387,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,147,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,700,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SBGI opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.