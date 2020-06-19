Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 75.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

