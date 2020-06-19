Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $3.46 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,360.97 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,154.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,412.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $47.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

