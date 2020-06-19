Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 291,789 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.53% of Welbilt worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Welbilt by 64.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 17.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 33.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $888.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.