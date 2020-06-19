Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.81 Million Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,619,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 77,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.