Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.78 Million Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,176 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.64% of ImmunoGen worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 453,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 379,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

