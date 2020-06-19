Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.54 Million Stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,039,000 after buying an additional 2,178,756 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,134.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,109 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,789,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,709,000 after acquiring an additional 224,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $636.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

