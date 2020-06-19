Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.43 Million Stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555,436 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Summit Materials worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 692,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,608 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

