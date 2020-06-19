Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 178.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 123.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ViaSat by 121.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4,127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

