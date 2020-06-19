Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Sabre by 95.3% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,203 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $19,887,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,353,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sabre by 152.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,452,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SABR opened at $8.57 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

