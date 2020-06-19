Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,830 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of IBERIABANK worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKC opened at $47.29 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

