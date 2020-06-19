Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2,596.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. UBS Group cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

