Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.02 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

