Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.96 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,077,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of Plug Power worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 43.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 358,378 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $1,802,641.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,965.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,727,453.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,115 shares in the company, valued at $909,797.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,565,106 shares of company stock worth $7,507,045. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.72.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $5.60 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

