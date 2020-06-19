Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,236 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.73% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.20. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

