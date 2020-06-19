Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 4,660.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 515,161 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 95.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,150. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

