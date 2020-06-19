Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,854 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Mimecast worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after buying an additional 1,612,574 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,614,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $14,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $15,072,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $9,399,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 19,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $853,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,029. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mimecast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.25. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

