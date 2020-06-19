Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Paramount Group worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

