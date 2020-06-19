Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,056,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after buying an additional 2,022,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $12.20 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.