Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 85,720 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 208.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,720 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. Independent Bank Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,098.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.